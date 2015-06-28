Newsvine

martfewolf

martfewolf does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 16 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

From Social Networks To Market Networks

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by martfewolf View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Sun Jun 28, 2015 10:21 AM
    Discuss:

    Most people didn’t notice last month when a 35-person company in San Francisco called HoneyBook announced a $22 million Series B. What was unusual about the deal is that nearly all the best-known Silicon Valley VCs competed for it. That’s because HoneyBook is a prime example of an important new category of digital company that combines the best elements of networks like Facebook… Read More

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor