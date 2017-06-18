Newsvine

martfewolf

martfewolf does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 16 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

Mark Wahlberg Forces Journalists To Reenact Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' Video Just 'Cause

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by martfewolf View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:05 PM
    Discuss:

    Usually it's the journalists asking things of celebrities, but in this case, Mark Wahlberg turned the tables.

    In London for a Transformers: The Last Knight press event, Wahlberg recently grouped together some male entertainment writers on the staircase where the Spice Girls' Wannabe video was filmed at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel.

    Sing it live! the actor orders, after some audio trouble, in a clip posted Saturday by Kevin McCarthy, who reports for a D.C. Fox affiliate. Chris Van Vliet, Andrew Freund, Scott Carty and Xilla Valentine also appear to be doing their best to channel the iconic British girl group.

    To see just how well the ragtag boy band nailed it, here's part of the original with the new footage:

    Expect their cover album out never.

    Transformers hits theaters June 21.

    -- This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor